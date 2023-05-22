Robin Lee Drews, 63

Robin Lee Drews of Norton, formerly of Quincy, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 13, 2023. She was 63 years old.

She was born in Chicago, IL to JoAnn (Grosscup) and Robert B. Drews. Robin was raised in Glendale Heights, IL. She graduated from Glenbard North High School in Carol Stream, IL and went on to earn her Bachelor of Psychology and Biology from Loyola University. She met her husband, Greg, through a friend and were together for over 40 years. They started a family and moved to Quincy in 1991 when Robin acquired a job opportunity with Analog Devices. She worked there for 27 years as a Contract Negotiator. After 25 years in Quincy, they moved to Norton where they would spend the rest of their days together.

In her spare time, Robin was an avid reader. She was very crafty and enjoyed tending to her garden and playing cards, especially bridge. She was very family orientated and a devoted mother and caregiver. She will be missed by all.

Beloved wife of Greg Drake of Norton. Devoted mother of Sean Drews of Norton. Cherished daughter of JoAnn (Grosscup) and Robert B. Drews of Glendale Heights, IL. Loving sister of Steven J. Drews and his wife Anita of Wheaton, IL, and Christopher R. Drews of Crest Hill, IL. Caring aunt to Alex and Cody Drews. Predeceased by her sister, Lori A. Drews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Robin’s name may be made to the Angell Animal Medical Center, 350 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.