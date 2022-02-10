Roche Brothers At Falls Boulevard Closing In April

After opening 26 years ago, The Roche Bros. supermarket at Falls Boulevard in Quincy will close on April 11, a company spokesperson said Thursday.

“Unfortunately, we have had to make the hard decision to close our Quincy location,” said Tristen Kendall-Barros, vice president of marketing. “We are grateful for the support and patronage of the Quincy community during our time there.

“It is our sincere hope that we can continue to serve a portion of our Quincy shoppers through our rochebros.com shopping and delivery service from our other locations.”

Kendall-Barros noted that no other Roche Brothers supermarkets are scheduled to close. Other Roche Brothers supermarket locations include Acton, Bridgewater, Downtown Crossing in Boston, Marshfield, Natick, Needham and West Roxbury. The 164 employees who work at the Quincy location will be offered positions at other Roche Brothers or Brothers Marketplace locations, Kendall-Barros said.

The decision to close the Quincy location was made “in the interest of the overall financial well-being of the company,” Kendall-Barros added.