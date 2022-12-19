Roger J. Mondello, 76

Roger J. Mondello, 76, of Braintree passed away December 17, 2022.  He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Delia Mondello, his daughter Annmarie Gilbo and son-in-law Keith Gilbo and his son Roger P. Mondello and daughter-in-law Melany Mondello. He is also survived by 5 wonderful grandchildren, Jenna, Dylan, Jakob, Mark and Ethan.

Roger J. Mondello

Roger was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family who were the center of his life. He had a generous heart, warm personality and was quick to laugh and share a story with all those around him. He also enjoyed going to car shows, eating ice cream and cookies, and loved music and dancing at Irish Social Club. Roger was a proud Army Veteran.

Visiting hours are Dec. 22nd from 6 -8 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel at 650 Hancock St., Quincy, 02170.

Burial will occur Dec. 23rd at 12:45 p.m. at Massachusetts National Cemetery located in Bourne.

Flowers can be sent to Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Society of MA, or donations can be made to the Lowe Syndrome Association https://lowesyndrome.org/ in honor of Mark and Ethan or to the Wounded Warrior Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/.

Funeral arrangements under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel.  For information and online condolences, please visit www.hamellydon.com.

