Roger J. Mondello, 76, of Braintree passed away December 17, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Delia Mondello, his daughter Annmarie Gilbo and son-in-law Keith Gilbo and his son Roger P. Mondello and daughter-in-law Melany Mondello. He is also survived by 5 wonderful grandchildren, Jenna, Dylan, Jakob, Mark and Ethan.

Roger was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family who were the center of his life. He had a generous heart, warm personality and was quick to laugh and share a story with all those around him. He also enjoyed going to car shows, eating ice cream and cookies, and loved music and dancing at Irish Social Club. Roger was a proud Army Veteran.

Visiting hours are Dec. 22nd from 6 -8 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel at 650 Hancock St., Quincy, 02170.

Burial will occur Dec. 23rd at 12:45 p.m. at Massachusetts National Cemetery located in Bourne.

Flowers can be sent to Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Society of MA, or donations can be made to the Lowe Syndrome Association https://lowesyndrome.org/ in honor of Mark and Ethan or to the Wounded Warrior Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/.

Funeral arrangements under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For information and online condolences, please visit www.hamellydon.com.