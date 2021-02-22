Roger L. Frechette, 74, of Quincy died February 18, 2021.

The beloved husband of 48 years to Catherine A. (Farnham) Frechette of Quincy. Loving father of Michelle and her husband Scott Forsyth of Quincy and Joseph W. Frechette and his wife Saengjan of Weymouth. Cherished grandfather of Ellie, Ely, Sky, Zain and Aadam.

Brother of Daniel Frechette and his wife Elaine of New York, Ann Marie and her husband Robert Maleszyk of Wilmington, Laurent Frechette and his wife Margaret of New Hampshire and Denise and her husband William King of Foxboro.

Roger was a proud Vietnam War Army veteran. He had a strong work ethic always working two jobs to support his family – he was a quality control supervisor at Plymouth Rubber Company in Canton and also worked as a mail sorter for the US Postal Service.

In years past, Roger was active at North Bennet Street, Maplewood Caddy Camp in Bethlehem, NH, he was a member of the North Quincy High School track team, he volunteered at the Woodward School for Girls. Roger loved fishing and boating. Most of all he loved his family, he will be sadly missed by all of them.

Funeral services are private.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.