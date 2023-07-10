Roger Pierre Belanger of Quincy, died on July 4, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer. Son of the late Adelard and Marie (Mercier) Belanger. The beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Sullivan) Belanger. Loving father of Roger Belanger of Quincy, Karen Nord and her husband of Topsham, ME, Debra Davis of VA, Monique Farwell of Quincy and Evangeline Soucie and her fiancee Bryce of Quincy. Brother of Camille Belanger of Louden, NH, Roland Belanger of Canada, Denis Belanger of FL, Helen Belanger of Canada and the late Leo and Marcel Belanger and Jeanine LaPrise. Grandfather of the late Michael Nord. Roger is survived by 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his longtime companion LaGrimas Jones of Quincy.

Roger P. Belanger, died Tuesday, July 4th, 2023, at his home in Wollaston, Massachusetts. At a young age Roger immigrated from Canada to Brookline Village, Massachusetts. He did not speak a word of English but that didn’t stop him. He knew to succeed he would need to learn the English language which he picked up with ease, which later helped him to become a US citizen. Roger’s tenacity and hard work over those early years helped to get him hired as a truck driver for the Texaco White Fuel Company. He took great pride in becoming a member of the New England Teamsters Union for many years, until his retirement. He had a passion for always learning and trying new things. Playing hockey, skating and riding his bike were some of his favorite things to do over his lifetime. He also loved watching hockey games and boxing. Roger had a unique personality that could light up a room, he enjoyed telling jokes and was a brilliant storyteller. Let’s just say, there was never a dull moment in his company.

He was someone who could always be counted on by his family and friends. His sense of humor and strength of character will always be remembered and greatly missed.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, July 16, from 1-3 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, followed by a Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Roger may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.