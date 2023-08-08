Roger W. Bakko, 79, of East Bridgewater, formerly of Quincy and Brockton, died on Friday, Aug. 4. He was the beloved husband of 56 years to Carol (Johnson) Bakko.

Born and raised in North Dakota he was the son of the late Willie and Elna Bakko.

Roger was a proud Veteran of the US Army having served from 1961-1964.

Before his retirement, Roger had worked for over forty years as an installer for a local flooring company.

He was a longstanding member of the Free Masons, having joined in 1981 and was a Past Master of the Masonic Lodge of Wollaston.

Roger will be remembered as a hard worker, always willing to help. He loved gardening and caring for his home and lawns. In his younger years he enjoyed boating, camping, and fishing, especially in Maine and Massachusetts.

In addition to his loving wife Carol, he is survived by his son Paul Bakko, his siblings Gloria Beedle and her husband Don, Gerald Bakko, Wayne Bakko, Marvin Bakko and his wife Mary, Marilyn Welk and her husband Dave, all of Washington State, Janice Adrian and her husband Leroy, Joyce Rickford and her husband Keith all of North Dakota and Ronald Bakko and his wife Rita of Arizona as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Lyle Bakko and his sister Marlene Bakko.

Family and friends are invited to attend his visiting hours on Monday August 14 from 2-4 PM with a service to follow at 4:00 PM in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 @ the rotary) Whitman. Burial will be at a later date in the Massachusetts National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spinal Bifida Association of Greater New England, Box 681, Natick, MA 01760 or to the charity of one’s choice.

