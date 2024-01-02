Romaio C. Magnarelli, 99

Romaio C. Magnarelli, lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2023, at the age of 99.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 71 years Jennie (Mariano) Magnarelli. He was the loving father of John Magnarelli and his wife Pam of Plymouth, Diane Semler of Attleboro, MaryAnn Palmer and her husband Bill of Plantation, Florida and Richard Magnarelli and his wife Loretta Spinale of Quincy. He was preceded in death by his parents Cesidio and Mary (Ambrosini) Magnarelli; his brother Charles and sisters Jennie and Rose. He is survived by six grandchildren, Christopher, Patrick, Dee, Lisa, Jamie and Jimmy and seven great grandchildren, Sierra, Mia, Ellie, Paityn, Patrick, Mila and 3 month old Romaio!

Romaio was born and raised in South Quincy and for the last 69 years lived in Wollaston. He attended the Quincy Trade School, class of 1942, before being inducted into the Army in 1943. After basic and infantry training in Florida and Arkansas he was assigned to Bravo Company, 112th Regiment of the 28th Infantry Division. After additional training in Wales and England he reached France a few weeks after D-Day and participated in the liberation of Paris. He next fought in the Battle of the Hurtgen Forest (the longest sustained battle of World War Two and then the Battle of the Bulge (the bloodiest battle of World War II). He was awarded the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts. A proud veteran he was a member of the Duxbury American Legion Post 223. While in the Army he started to correspond with Jennie Mariano of Quincy Point. When he was discharged from the Army he was able to finally meet Jennie and he knew she was the one. They were married in September 1946.

Besides being the ultimate family man, coaching Babe Ruth Baseball, attending numerous sporting events and dance recitals for his kids and grandkids he had a work ethic second to none. After being discharged from the Army he worked for the next 42 years as a senior machinist at Mathewson Machine Works in North Quincy. He retired at 63 years old only to begin working at what was to become Eastern Bank for the next 26 years. He was very proud of a certificate that he received from Eastern Bank each year for perfect attendance. He never missed a day of work in those 26 years. He was also a great baseball fan and had the ultimate experience this past summer when he was invited by the Boston Red Sox and actually got to walk on the field as part of their “Hats Off to Heroes” recognition program.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, January 8, 2024, 8:30-10 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10 AM on Monday, January 8, 2024, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Services will conclude with interment and military honors in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Romaio’s name to a veteran’s organization of your choice.

