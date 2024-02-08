Ronald F. Neary (Ronnie) died on February 5, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. He passed away while listening to his favorite songs, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Boston on January 7, 1964, to the late Arthur R. and Mary B. (Kiely) Neary. Ronald was raised in Wollaston, attended local schools, and graduated from North Quincy High School with the class of 1982. He was a parishioner of St. Ann’s Church.

Ronnie was a dedicated employee of Stop and Shop supermarket and a union member for over 40 years until his retirement upon illness. He was a fixture in the produce department of many south shore stores, making friends with co-workers as well as customers. Ronnie prided himself on customer service. He will be sorely missed by all that knew him.

Affectionately called “Ro” by close family and friends, Ronnie was a gentle soul with a dry sense of humor, an infectious laugh and a love for family. He loved the Boston sports teams and had a love of music, dancing & amateur (spoof) movie making. He enjoyed tracking our crazy New England weather patterns. Ro loved vacationing in Florida, Aruba & Cape Cod. In his youth, he enjoyed boating with his family who were members of the Squantum Yacht Club. He enjoyed bird watching and loved animals. Having a special place in his heart, Ronnie adored his cats Sully and the late Ginger.

Survived by his beloved brothers Arthur Neary and wife Maureen of Abington, Thomas Neary of Quincy, John Neary and wife Karen of Milton, Daniel Neary and partner Maria of Neptune City, New Jersey and beloved sister Linda Clark and husband Paul of Weymouth. He was cherished by many nieces, nephews and great nephews. Former brother-in-law to Carol Neary. Also survived by an Aunt Wanda Kiely of Braintree and many cousins. Ronnie was loved and adored by his dearest cousin Lawrence (Larry) Kiely and wife Christine of Weymouth along with their children and Lauren (Kiely) Langley with whom he shared a special bond. Ronald will be forever in our hearts.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Thursday, February 15, 2024, prior to the Funeral Mass celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, West Roxbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Ronald’s name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or New England Wildlife Center, 500 Columbian St., Weymouth, MA 02190 or to the charitable organization of one’s choice.