Ronald J. Arbing, 65

Ronald James Arbing, 65, of Plymouth, died on a sunny afternoon on Aug. 30, in his home surrounded by his girls.

Born in Dorchester, Mr. Arbing spent his early life living in Quincy. A graduate of North Quincy High, Class of ‘74, after graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for four years. Mr. Arbing was stationed in Misawa, Japan, and FT George Meade Maryland where he met his wife Maria. After a whirlwind romance, they moved to Massachusetts to start their lives together. Arbing worked at the United States Postal Service in South Boston for many years—which he detested to no end.

He was survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Maria (Vives) Arbing, daughter Nicole M. Fossetti and her husband John Fossetti, daughter Karina C. Arbing and her husband Peter Greenwood. Loving Papa to Vivien Fossetti and Owen Fossetti. Also survived by his brother Robert T. Arbing and his wife Cathy Correa-Arbing and niece Suzanne Arbing. Predeceased by his mother Christine H. (McDonald) Arbing of Quincy.

Besides his family, Mr. Arbing had many other loves in his life. On good days he could be found in his orange canoe fishing while drinking “The Champagne of Beers” or playing his guitar. He had a love of math, science fiction, nature, and spending time with his many well-loved dogs. Mr. Arbing had an off-color sense of humor and will be remembered for his witty sarcasm.

Mr. Arbing was deeply loved by his family and we will miss him forever.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ted Williams/Steve Ferroli Baseball Camp, P.O. Box 72 Monponsett, MA 02350.

A celebration of Mr. Arbing’s life will occur at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were made by Bartlett Funeral Home, Plymouth.