Ronald J. Litif, 90

Ronald Joseph “Ron” Litif, of Quincy, formerly of Boston, died peacefully after a long battle with dementia, with his son Richard, who was also his best friend by his side, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Royal Norwell Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Norwell. He was 90.

Born in Boston on July 5, 1932, he was the son of the late Richard and Martha (Allan) Litif. He was raised in the South End, attended local schools, and graduated from Boston Trade High School with the Class of 1950.

Ron was an avid sportsman, playing football, basketball, baseball, and handball. He was a member of the Quincy YMCA where he won the racket ball championship at 50 years old.

Ron played basketball with his son Rick and his friends from the south end, until he was 79. He loved babies, children and going to Aruba. Ron was a fantastic father and grandfather and was devoted to helping his family

Ron was the beloved husband of Alberta (Acoin) Litif, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Richard Litif of Plymouth, Michael Litif of Quincy, Jeffrey Litif of Quincy, and the late William Litif. He was the loving grandfather of six and the loving great grandfather of six. Ron was preceded in death by his three siblings. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends.

Following cremation, Ron’s funeral services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Ron’s name to South Shore YMCA Quincy, 79 Coddington St., Quincy, MA 02169.

