Ronald P. Galvin, 52, of Quincy formerly of Dorchester, died July 4, 2021.

Beloved son of Joseph “Teddy” and Bernice (Betts) Galvin of Dorchester. Loving father of Kelsey Y. Almond and Erika E. Galvin, both of Bourne, and Ryan P. Galvin of Dorchester. Cherished brother of Susan B. Galvin of Dorchester, Robert J. and his wife Jeanne Galvin of Plymouth, Daniel M and his wife Susan Galvin of Holbrook and the late Christopher “Scott” Galvin. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend his visiting hours Wednesday July 7, 2021 from 4:00—8:00pm at Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Mass., 650 Hancock St, Quincy (Wollaston Station stop on the MBTA Red Line).

Burial at Cedar Grove Cemetery will be private.