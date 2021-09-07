Ronald P. Shorton, 68

Ronald P. Shorton, age 68, of Quincy, formerly of Framingham, died peacefully, Saturday, August 28, 2021, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Ronald was born in Newton, to the late John B. and Eleanor R. (Antonellis) Shorton. Raised and educated in Newton, he was a graduate of Newton North High School, Class of 1971. Ron attended Boston College and earned his Bachelor’s degree from American University in Washington, D.C.

He had lived in Quincy for the past three years, prior to that Ron and Gail had enjoyed many years together at their lake house in Maine. They resided in Framingham for twenty-eight years where they raised their children.

Ron chose his career in criminal justice at a young age. He began working for the FBI in Washington, D.C. at the age of twenty-one. His true passion, however, was that of a police officer – “he had it in his blood.” He returned to the northeast to accept a position with the Nashua, N.H. Police Department. He transferred to the Newton Police Department where he served as a detective. Upon his retirement, he held positions at the MetroWest Daily News as a circulation manager, and finally as a senior program services manager at Philips Lifeline.

Ron was an avid coin collector, history buff, and cowboy at heart. His infectious smile and laugh always lit up the room. He lived life to the fullest where every day was a new day, keeping a positive attitude right up until the end. He was a fighter, a warrior, a bright light, and a believer that dreams really do come true. Most of all, Ron was devoted to his family, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband of Gail E. (Smith) Shorton. Ron and Gail were together for fifty-two years, having been high school sweethearts, he was a hopeless romantic for the forty-seven years of marriage they shared.

Devoted father of Jacqueline Rae O’Connell and her husband Robert of Quincy, Janelle E. Piselli and her husband Jason of Bellingham, and Ashley E. Laudon and her husband David of Blackstone.

Predeceased by his beloved grandson, Terry J. Shorton. Loving grandfather of Christian A. O’Connell, Analisa G. Piselli, Jason B. Piselli, Jr., James R. Piselli, Brandon T. Laudon, and Isabelle M. Laudon.

Dear brother of John B. Shorton, Jr. and his wife Prudence of Norwood, and the late Terrence L. Shorton. Ron is also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A memorial funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, North Quincy, on Wednesday, September 15, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, Ron’s family asks that you consider performing a random act of kindness in his memory.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.