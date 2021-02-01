Ronald R. DiBella, 74

Ronald R. DiBella, age 74, a lifelong Quincy resident, died, Friday, January 29, 2021 at Carney Hospital in Boston.

Ronald was born in Quincy, to the late James and Mildred E. (Puglisi) DiBella. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1965.

He was a self-employed plumber and was the owner and operator of Ron DiBella Plumbing and Heating.

Ron was a member of the South Shore YMCA and the Quincy Art Association. He was a talented artist. Ron was also known for his sense of humor and as a teller of tall tales. He was kind and generous.

Beloved husband for fifty-three years of M. Joanne (Patrizi) DiBella. Devoted father of Christine M. Ganger and her husband John of Quincy. Dear brother of the late James A. DiBella.

In light of current events, funeral services are private.

For those who wish, donations in Ronald’s memory may be made to the South Shore YMCA, Germantown Neighborhood Center, Attn: Development, c/o 75 Mill Street, Hanover, MA 02339 or at www.ssymca.org/give/donate.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.