Ronald W. Messier, 69

Ronald W. Messier, age 69, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died suddenly, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at South Shore Hospital.

Born and raised in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1971.

Ronald was employed as a laborer in the warehouse industry for many years.

He was an avid cyclist. Most of all, he loved hockey, and was a loyal fan of the New York Rangers and Hall of Famer, Mark Messier.

Ronald overcame many obstacles and challenges after becoming a quadriplegic fifteen years ago.

Beloved son of the late Ernest C. and Mary R. (Shea) Messier.

He was predeceased by his loving brother, Stephen Messier.

Ronald is survived by several nieces and nephews, and their families.

At the request of the family, graveside services were conducted privately at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

