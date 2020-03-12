Rosa Recupero, 82

Rosa (Milone) Recupero, age 82, of Bridgewater, formerly of Brockton and Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Tufts New England Medical Center in Boston, surrounded by her loving family.

Rosa was born and raised in Naples, Italy to the late Giovanni and Maria J. (Avitabile) Milone. She immigrated to the United States in 1962, living in Quincy. She had lived in Bridgewater for the past three years, previously in Brockton for forty-seven years.

She was a devoted homemaker but had also worked at the Colonial Meat Packing Company in Boston for many years. She later enjoyed helping out at her nephew’s bakery.

Rosa treasured playing cards with family and friends but most of all she was dedicated to her family, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. She was an excellent cook and loved hosting Sunday dinners and family gatherings.

Beloved wife for over fifty years of Emilio Recupero. Devoted mother of Mario J. Recupero and his wife Gina of Avon. Loving grandmother of Michael A. Recupero and his wife Amy of Bridgewater, Julia M. Recupero, and Nicholas M. Recupero, both of Avon. Cherished great grandmother of Trinity and John Michael.

One of seven siblings she was the dear sister of Teresa Rossetti and her husband Gerard of Stoneham, Ainello “Neil” Milone of Weymouth, Antonio “Tony” Milone and his wife Dianna of Weymouth, and was predeceased by Anna Maria Santarpia, Angelo Milone, and Luigi “Louie” Milone. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Monday, March 16, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 o’clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Sunday 2 – 6 p.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Rosa’s memory may be made to The Boston Home, 2049 Dorchester Avenue, Boston, MA 02124.

