Rosalie A. Tuggle, 81

Rosalie A. (Memmolo) Tuggle, of Quincy, passed away March 4, 2024 surrounded by her loving family after a short but courageous battle with cancer. She was 81.

Rosalie, affectionately known as mum or nana to many, was a strong, loving woman. She began her career working at the Dunkin Donuts in Quincy Hospital. Later returning back to school and received her college degree from Quincy College. Rosalie ended her career and retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield business office where she worked for many years. Rosalie’s job never ended when she left work, she always had a house full of family and friends, with a listening ear and full pantry of food, making anyone who entered her home feel at home.

In her later years, Rosalie moved to 1000 Southern artery and immediately gained loving friends. She was active in the resident committee, volunteering in the dinning room, organizing bingo and being an active member on the board. Rosalie enjoyed playing cards, ceramics, playing bingo, doing scratch tickets and reading. Her main passion in life was her family, of whom she was so proud of. Rosalie will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Loving mother of Tammy Andrews and her husband Darryl of Quincy, Tina Tuggle of Quincy, and Tricia Tuggle of Hull. She also leaves her daughter Teresa Palacio. Cherished Nana of Ashley Turner and her husband Josh, DJ Andrews and his wife Kelly, Megan Dunn and her husband Jim, Michael Andrews, Derek Andrews and Matthew Peterson and his wife Sharika. Adored great Nana to her 9 great grandchildren; Gavin, James, Mackenzie Rose, Carley Rose, Wyatt, Brady, Charlie, Iyla and Arya. Daughter of the late Ralph Memmolo and Anna (Tachinsky) Memmolo. Sister of Ralph Memmolo and the late Louise Cullen. Also survived by many cherished extended family and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, March 11 from 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. John’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rosalie may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.