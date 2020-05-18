Rosalie C. Perfetuo

Rosalie Catherine Perfetuo, a lifelong resident of Quincy, was born to Maria Alfeo Morreale and Jerolomo Morreale of Aragona, Sicily, on Jan. 30, 1920 and died on May 13 of natural causes.

She is survived by her son Francis of Quincy, son Jerry and wife Marjorie of Hanover. In addition, she is survived by sisters Antonia (Toni) and Geraldine (Gerri). She was the wife of the late Salvatore Perfetuo, whom she was lovingly married to for 62 years. She was a devoted sister to the late Carmelo (Camels) and Antonio (Tony) Morreale, Ann Romano, and Serafina (Sally) Attardo. She was also the loving grandmother to Stephen, Lisa, Shane, Dawn, Jenny, and Kyla.

One of her greatest joys was watching her beloved Boston sports teams, especially the Boston Red Sox and Bruins. Mrs. Perfetuo also adored playing cards with her sisters and sisters-in-law. She recently enjoyed her 100th birthday with a celebration which was attended by many friends and family.

Sadly, the family will be unable to host a celebration of her life due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A private burial was held Monday. Details of a future celebration are to be determined.

Funeral arrangements were made by Boston Cremation, 116 Franklin St., Quincy.