Rosalie E. Carter, 87

Rosalie Elizabeth (Cannone) Carter, 87, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester and Weymouth, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 14. 2024.

Daughter of the late Charles and Jennie Cannone. Beloved wife of the late Norman Carter, who passed away in February of 2024, loving mother of Denise Mercier, Gina Carter, Cheryl Carter, Joseph Carter and his wife Nancy, Charles Carter, Michael Carter, George Carter, April Maloney and her husband Sean. She is also survived by her sisters Jean, Ann, Donna and her brother Francis, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rosalie was beloved by all 27 of her Grandchildren, and she was the proud Great Grandmother to her 5 great grandchildren.

Rosalie always had an open door for everyone in her already busy home, always ready to cook for or to make tea for whomever was there.

Rose’s passion for her family, painting and knitting, as well as her love for the ocean, leaves us mourning a wonderful woman who found joy in simple pleasures and cherished moments with her loved ones.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 251 Neponset Ave, Dorchester, Massachusetts 02122, on Thursday, May 23 at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West St., Braintree.

Funeral Arrangements are under the compassionate care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For information and online condolences, please visit HamelLydon.com.