Rosalie M. DiRico, 96

Rosalie Madeline (McWilliams) DiRico, age 96, of Quincy, passed away, peacefully, Friday, April 24, 2020.

Rosalie was born on November 11, 1923 in Boston, to the late John and Margaret Jane (Duggan) McWilliams. She was a graduate of Hyde Park High School, Class of 1942. She continued her studies at Bryant and Stratton College. In 1943, Rosalie went to work for New England Merchants Bank in Boston until 1949.

On February 19, 1949, Rosalie McWilliams married Alfred DiRico at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in Hyde Park. They celebrated their reception at the beautiful Hotel Somerset in Boston and then set out on a two-month honeymoon to Europe on the Queen Mary.

Rosalie had such a zest for life and brought love, compassion, and kindness wherever she went. Rosalie’s greatest love was for her family, always placing her husband and children first in her life. She was a pillar of strength and always their source for encouragement. She loved dancing, social events and weekly bowling at The Neighborhood Club of Quincy with all her wonderful friends. She also loved golfing at Wollaston Golf Club in Milton. Rosalie and her husband, Fred, summered on Cape Cod and enjoyed Florida during the winter. They loved watching their favorite Boston sports teams together, as well as thoroughbred horse racing, as Fred was an owner and breeder.

Beloved wife for sixty-six years of the late Alfred “Fred” DiRico. Devoted mother of Frank DiRico and his wife Jennifer of Key Largo, Fla., Paul DiRico of Marshfield, Mark DiRico and his wife Lisa of Norwell, Joseph DiRico of Quincy, John “Jack” DiRico and his wife Krista of Marshfield, Margaret Carr and her husband Chris of Wilton, Conn.

Loving grandmother of Sarah, Elizabeth, Katie and Emily DiRico; David Kelly and his wife Lisa, and Fred DiRico; Alexandra Lescarbeau; Jack, Matthew and Cameron DiRico; Timothy and Brian Carr.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services were private. Interment took place at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. A memorial Mass and celebration of Rosalie’s life will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Rosalie’s memory may be made to Saint Mary’s Church, c/o 757 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02170.

