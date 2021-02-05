Rosalina G. Esguerra

Rosalina G. “Lina” (Gozo) Esguerra of Quincy died February 2, 2021.

Lina was born in the Philippines before moving to the United States in May of 1972. She worked as a machine operator at Gillette before retiring. She loved to cook, especially Filipino food, play bingo, and garden. She was helpful, very outgoing, caring, and always smiling.

She was the best mom and friend to everyone. Lina will be greatly missed by all who knew her, especially the Bingoers.

Beloved wife of the late Esmeraldo “Esmie” Esguerra. Loving mother of Wilfredo Esguerra and his wife Raquel of Braintree, Merlie Esguerra of Quincy, Danilo Esguerra and his wife Phyu of Quincy, and Ellen Esguerra Mangaran of Waukegan, IL. Cherished sister of Ernesto Gozo of Philippines. Loving grandmother of Rachel Marie, Raphael Gilfred, and Emerald XenaRose Esguerra. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, February 7 from 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on TUESDAY, February 9 prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.