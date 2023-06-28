Rosario C. Santoro (Charlie) of Quincy. Beloved husband of 75 years of Bernadette R. (Mirisola). Devoted father of Frank and his wife Linda (Leavitt) of Quincy, Charles and his wife Andrea (Quinn) of Scituate and Paul and his wife Rose Marie (Mandolesi) of Rockland. Loving grandfather of Lori Scott, Michael Santoro, Nichole Johnson, Matthew Santoro, Francesca Kopp and Marco Santoro. Loving great grandfather of Joey and Andrew Scott, Jesse and Cole Santoro, Theo, Zoe and Eve Johnson, Sofia and Luca. Santoro. Also, many nieces and nephews.

Born in 1925 in Boston, grew up in Medford, after marriage in 1948 lived in South Boston and resident of Quincy since 1953.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugenio and Concetta (Scarlata) Santoro of Messina, Sicily and then Medford, MA. The late Salvatore, Frank, Vincent, James, Harry, Thomas, Joseph, Leo, John and Paul Santoro, Mary Meano, Lillian Dolan and Lena Accolla.

Rosario was the last surviving member of his siblings and “The Fighting Santoros”, 8 brothers who all served in the military in WWII, who are honored by the City of Medford at the corner of Wheeler Ave. and Bow St. in front of their childhood home.

Proud veteran of WWII serving in the US Navy in the Pacific Theatre fighting the Japanese.

After WWII, Rosario was a school bus driver in Brookline and then went on to long career as a truck driver for Boston & Taunton Trans. Co. in Boston. When he retired, he enjoyed many hobbies such as gardening, maintaining and playing his old 78 pm opera records, spending time with his wife, family and others telling stories of his colorful youth and about his time in the Navy on an LCT during WWII.

He took part in a trip to Washington DC with Honor Flight New England in April 2017, as a veteran of WWII to tour the memorials and monuments in honor of their service to their country.

Devoted member of Sacred Heart Parish/Devine Mercy of North Quincy, Member of Teamsters Local #25 of Boston, Member of The Medford VFW Post#1012 and member of the Medford Elks Lodge #915 for many years.

He was a very proud man, first and foremost of his family and as Navy Veteran of WWII. He loved The City of Quincy and was a proud North Quincy sports supporter over the years.

