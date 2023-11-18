Rose A. Kelly, 94

Rose A. (Hynes) Kelly, age 94, of Quincy, died Monday, November 13, 2023 at home, in the comfort of her loving family.

Rose was born and raised in Tuam, County Galway, Ireland. Rose was the daughter of the late John and Kate (Reilly) Hynes. Rose immigrated in 1948 at the age of nineteen, living with an aunt in Newburyport. Rose met the love of her life at a dance on New Years’s Eve 1950. Rose and Robert J. Kelly married in 1954 and bought a home in Roslindale where they raised their two sons and daughter and enjoyed their Beryl Street neighbors for more than thirty years. In 1986 they moved to Quincy.

When their children were young, they started summering on Martha’s Vineyard. They bought a vacation home in 1967 and spent summers there, as well as many holidays.

Rose was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Farm Neck Golf Club on Martha’s Vineyard. She would tee off four or five mornings a week with the ladies’ group of her many friends. They ruled weekday morning golf at Farm Neck!

Rose was a devoted mother and wife. For sixty-nine years, she was the beloved wife of Robert J. Kelly. She cherished her children, Robert J. Kelly, Jr. (Kelly) of Brockton, Mark S. Kelly of Florida, and Charlene Kelly of Quincy.

Rose was the loving grandmother of Mark’s children, Shannon, Colleen, and Connor Kelly.

Rose was fortunate her sister, Eleanor B. Bennett of Quincy, also immigrated. “Ellie” was Rose’s lifelong neighbor in both Roslindale and Quincy. Rose will be greatly missed by her sister. Rose was predeceased by Ellie’s son, Michael Bennett, and by her sisters, Jean French and Kathleen Costello, and her brother, Tom Hynes.

Rose is survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, Nov. 22, from 8:15 – 9:15 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Immediately following the visitation, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

