Rose C. Donovan, 77

Rose C. (Bellucci) Donovan, age 77, of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, surrounded by her loving family.

Rose was born in Boston, raised and educated in Dorchester. She lived in Quincy for the past fifty years.

Rose was devoted to her family and friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Donovan.

Devoted mother of John T. Donovan and his partner Melissa Wright of Quincy, Robert C. Donovan and his wife Lisa of North Andover.

Loving grandmother of Corinne and Meredith Donovan, and Ava Wright.

At the request of the family, interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne took place privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.