Rose Cuomo, 79

Rose (Avitabile) Cuomo, age 79, of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at AccentCare Hospice in Milton.

Rose was born in Agerola, Italy, to the late Domenico and Teresa (Avitabile) Avitabile. Raised there, she immigrated to the United States in 1956, arriving in South Boston, and had lived in Quincy for the past forty-seven years.

As a young woman, Rose worked in Boston and Quincy as a seamstress. She later worked at Carney Hospital in Dorchester as a transporter. They loved her at Carney, many people stopping to talk to Rose, who always had a warm smile on her face and something sweet to say. Rose loved to cook for her family and also loved to sew. The more people she could feed, the happier she was.

Rose’s only child was Marie Cuomo of Weymouth, whom she adored and cherished most of all, until her grandson arrived. Rose didn’t think she could possibly love anything as much as she did her precious daughter but then came Collin, her only grandchild. Rose’s grandson, Collin Palmer, was the center of her universe. When Collin was young, Rose spent time caring for him and in more recent years, she spent time after school with him, cooking his favorite meals and desserts. Rose spent a lifetime devoted to her family, there was nothing she would not do for them.

Rose was fearless and a warrior in life. Lewy Body Dementia was the only thing that could stop her. She was tired and was called home.

To know Rose was to love her…she will be missed beyond words.

Dear sister of Joseph Avitabile and his wife Winnie of Hanover, the late Luigi P. Avitabile and his surviving wife Lina of Hanson. Rose is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

