Rose I. Kennedy, 80

Rose I. (Volpe) Kennedy, 80, of Quincy, died peacefully Jan. 16 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Quincy, she was the daughter of the late John and Iole (Santilli) Volpe and attended local schools and graduated from Quincy High School with the Class of 1957. She continued her education at the Quincy City Hospital School of Nursing, graduating with the Class of 1960.

Rose worked as a nurse in Quincy City Hospital until 1964 when she left to raise her three children. She also worked for the family business, All White Potato Company in Boston for many years. Rose returned to her love of nursing in 1990 at Marion Manor in South Boston where she worked until her retirement in 2015 after 25 years of service. Nursing and caring for others was a lifelong passion for Rose. She was a kind, gentle, and selfless woman who truly enjoyed helping others. Rose was loved by all who she had the opportunity to meet.

She was a South Shore girl and lived in Quincy and Braintree with her family for many years. Rose was active in the Gardener’s Guild of Braintree. She was one of the founding members and was their sixth president. Rose was renowned for her Christmas craft workshops that she held in her home for many years in the 1980s, and her incredible bow making, boxwood tree, and wreath making skills were appreciated by all. She generously donated her time and talents to beautify Braintree’s historic homes with the Gardener’s Guild. Rose was also a consistent supporter of the Pan Mass Challenge charity for the Dana Farber Cancer Research.

She was well connected with people in her community. Rose was an avid bowler and leader of her Lady Bug team with the Bowling League at Olindy’s in Quincy for many years. She was an accomplished bocci player. She was the acknowledged leader on the bocci court who was tough to beat on any given day at the Braintree Senior Center. She also enjoyed the book club with neighbors at her apartment complex in Quarry Hills.

Rose was the beloved wife of 58 years of Paul G. Kennedy. She was the devoted mother of Paul Kennedy, Jr. and his wife Maria, Melissa Kennedy and her husband Joe Maleady, and the late Kristen Kennedy, and her life partner Tracee Whitley who survives. Rose was the loving grandmother of Vincent and Ian Kennedy. She was the sister of Mary Mattie, Tony Volpe, and the late John Volpe, and is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday January 23, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Services Friday January 24, at 9 AM from the funeral home prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 o’clock.

Services will conclude with private cremation and interment at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rose may be made to the Pan Mass Challenge C/O Dana Farber Cancer Research, 450 Brookline Avenue Boston, MA 02215 or visit pmc.org/pk0093.

See keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.