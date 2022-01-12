Rose J. Marini, 96, of Braintree passed away on January 9, 2022 of heart failure.

Beloved wife of the late Brantizio Marini, and devoted mother to the late Margret Marini Sears. She leaves behind her daughter Amarjit (Lisa) Khalsa, sons in law, Gurujot Khalsa and Doug Sears, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Rose was born in Boston’s South End and spent most of her life in West Quincy. She was a graduate of Boston Clerical College. She worked for ten years for the City of Quincy’s HUD Department. She got great satisfaction in helping disabled people make adaptive changes to their homes.

Rose loved her home, and loved to cook for her family and friends. She was smart and spunky and made people laugh with her wit and intelligence up to the very end.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours Thursday, January 13th, from 4-8 at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, at 10:00AM at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common Street, Braintree, before burial services at the Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Rose’s name.