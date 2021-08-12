Rose M. Dunlea, 89

Rose Mary (Harrington) Dunlea, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at the Brockton Hospital. She was 89.

Born in Boston on Feb. 17, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Margaret (Healy) Harrington. Rose was raised in Hanson and graduated from the Whitman Hanson Regional High School with the Class of 1950. Following high school, Rose attended secretarial school, which prepared her for her career with MARR Scaffolding Company. Rose later retired in 1991 to spend more quality time with the people she loved.

In her spare time, Rose enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She loved her family more than anything. Rose also liked to play cards, get ice cream at Peaceful Meadows, and taking weekend trips to lakes, Cape Cod, New Hampshire and going camping. When Rose was younger, she was very active at St. Ann’s Church in Quincy. She had a significant role in the annual and successful church fair and was also a member of the Mary Ann’s Club.

Rose was a kind, generous and loving person. Her compassion and great sense of humor made her a person that people were drawn to. Rose’s life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continue through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Rose was the beloved wife of the late John J. Dunlea, who died in 2002. The two married on October 12, 1963, in Boston and together they shared 39 years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of John M. Dunlea and his wife Paula of Quincy, Mark F. Dunlea and his wife Kristen of East Bridgewater, and Brian J. Dunlea of Quincy. Rose was the loving grandmother of Christopher Dunlea and his wife Kate of Hanson, Patrick Dunlea of Georgia, Kyle Dunlea and his fiancee Rylie McKean of Hanson, Samantha Salmari and her husband Andrew of Wareham, Myranda Dunlea and her husband Emre Arslan of Quincy, Kaylan and Keira Dunlea, both of Quincy, and Jared and Jack Sullivan, both of East Bridgewater. Rose was the loving great grandmother of Norah Dunlea of Hanson. Longtime companion, Leo Walsh of Quincy. She was the dear sister of Jean Croghan and her late husband Stephen of Hanson, Mary Tucker and her husband James of Hanson, the late William Harrington and his surviving wife Nancy of Stoughton, the late Theodore Harrington, the late James Harrington, the late Paul Harrington and the late Jack Harrington. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, August 15, 2021, 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Monday, August 16, 2021, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 2 PM.

Due to floral restrictions at the cemetery: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Rose’s name to the charitable organization of one’s choice.