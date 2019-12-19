Rose M. Hallin, 99

Rose M. (Salamone) Hallin, 99, of Brockton for over 50 years, formerly of Quincy, passed away on Dec. 18, 2019.

Daughter of the late Lena and Raymond Salamone, she was a retired sample maker seamstress in garment manufacturing, retiring from Jones New York. She enjoyed dancing, playing bingo, reading, cross-stitching, and caring for her home.

Rose was the wife of the late Elmer Hallin; beloved sister of Walter “Bob” Salamone of Brockton and the late John J. Salamone, Constance Morreale and Samuel and Anthony Salamone; close sister-in-law of Barbara J. Salamone of Brockton; and a loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.

All are welcome to visitation Saturday, Dec. 21st from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and funeral service at 10:30 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton and burial at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.