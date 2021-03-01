Rose Marie Harb, 97

Rose Marie Harb, age 97, of Quincy, died suddenly, Friday, February 26, 2021, at home.

Rose Marie was born, raised, and educated in Brockton. She was a graduate of Brockton High School.

Rose Marie was a hairdresser and operated her own shop, Rose Marie’s Beauty Salon, in the Hancock Street area of Quincy and had been retired for many years.

Beloved daughter of the late Sarkis P. and Emiline (Hachim) Harb. The last of three siblings, she was predeceased by her brothers, William Harb and Joseph Harb.

Rose Marie is survived by her nephew, Richard J. Harb and his wife Joyce of Brewster, formerly of Easton, and her niece, Ann Marie Harb of Lebanon.

She is also survived by her great-nephews, Richard P. Harb of Hingham and William R. Harb of Essex, and her great great-nieces and nephews, Alexander and Natalie Harb of Hingham, and Sophie and Hayden Harb of Essex.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

For those who wish, donations in Rose Marie’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.