Rose Marie Hayden, 77

Rose Marie (Zanghetti) Hayden, age 77, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the home of her daughter, in the comfort of her loving family.

Rose Marie was born in Boston, raised and educated in Quincy and Braintree schools, and was a graduate of Braintree High School, Class of 1963. She lived in Quincy for most of her life.

She was a hard-working and independent woman and had been employed as an assembler for the former Sigma Instrument Corporation for five years and the former Raytheon Corporation in Quincy for eighteen years. Rose later worked at the Stop & Shop Market in Braintree for thirteen years, in the accounting department for Walmart in Brockton for six years, and also State Street Bank.

Rose Marie was devoted to her family and friends.

Beloved wife for forty-six years of the late Dale A. Hayden.

Devoted mother of Debra F. Donovan and her husband Leo of Raynham, Patricia M. Dennis and her husband Ronald of N.C., Mark J. Hayden of Brockton, Dale J. Hayden of Taunton, and the late Christine M. Crossman and her surviving husband Robert of Brockton.

Rose is survived by twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Rose Marie was raised by the late Joseph and Mary (Cedrone) Machnig.

Loving cousin of Janet Kuja of Weymouth.

Dear friend of Mary Cedrone of Quincy and Lucille Comoletti of Braintree.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, February 3, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service from 10 – 11 a.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Rose Marie’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

