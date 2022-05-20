Roseanne G. DiBlasi, 94

Roseanne Grace (Poli) DiBlasi, of Quincy, formerly of Saco, Maine, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. She was 94.

Born in Biddeford, Maine on Feb. 24, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Grace (Scoti) Poli. Roseanne attended local schools and graduated from Biddeford High School with the Class of 1946. After high school, Roseanne worked as an accountant for the Ford Motor Company, a blueprint supervisor for Raytheon and an accountant at Jordan Marsh. Once Roseanne and her husband started their family, she became a homemaker, and raised her family with love and devotion.

Family was the most important part of Roseanne’s life. She loved her children more than anything and there wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for the people she cared for. She loved her home, working in her garden and playing the piano. Roseanne was a loving and caring person. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continue through her family. She will be deeply missed by all the lives she touched.

Roseanne was the beloved wife of the late John L. DiBlasi, who died in 2004. The two married on Aug. 27, 1961, at St. Joseph’s Church in Boston’s West End. Together the two shared 43 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Diane DiBlasi, James DiBlasi, and Richard DiBlasi, all of Quincy. Roseanne was preceded in death by her siblings Florence Scachetti and Lucia Poli. She is also survived by many loving extended family members and dear friends.

Roseanne’s funeral services and interment will be held privately.

Memorial contributions may be sent in Roseanne’s name to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

