Rosemarie A. Gallo, 83

Rosemarie A. Gallo, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023. She was 83.

She was born in Quincy to Frances (Sansone) and Dominic Tantillo. Rosemarie grew up in Quincy and she graduated from Quincy High School, Class of ‘57. She was crowned “Ms. Quincy” in the school’s beauty pageant. After high school she worked as a secretary in the Quincy Shipyard. She remained at the shipyard until the birth of her first child. She returned to working at Burgin Platner Insurance Co. after raising her second child. There she worked for about 10 years before earning a position as a computer operator with CNA Insurance.

In her spare time, Rosemarie enjoyed cooking, playing tennis, tending to her garden and spending time with her beloved cats, friends and family. She also enjoyed traveling, going on many cruises with her family. Her feisty, fun personality made her an absolute joy to be around. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Beloved wife of 24 years to the late Richard Gallo. Devoted mother of Dawn Marie Ierardo and her husband James of Quincy and the late Donald Maglio Jr. Cherished nana to Stephen Donald Venuti of Quincy. Loving sister to Janet Corbin and her husband James of Weymouth. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Dominic and Frances Tantillo and her siblings: Frances Reeve, Joan Mathieson, and Nanette Jenkinson.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, March 20, 2023, from 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10:15 AM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 237 Sea St., Quincy at 11 AM. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rosemarie may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, PO Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269 and the MSPCA, Attn: Donation, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.