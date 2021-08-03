Rosemarie Ann Bradley, 78, of Quincy, died peacefully on August 1, 2021 surrounded by the love, comfort and care of her family.

Born and raised in Dorchester, she was the only daughter of the late Natale P. and Sarafina M. (Del Selva) Muscato, where she was a communicant of St. Mark’s Parish, and graduated St. Gregory High School.

Rosemarie relished her time as a homemaker while her daughters were in school, working hard to instill a solid foundation of Christian values for her young family and ensuring her loving husband, Henry, was supported as he was forging his career in public service. It wasn’t until the children were older that she took a job as a Sales Clerk with Kartens Jewelers. After 10 years Rosemarie accepted a position as a Purchasing Clerk for the City of Quincy, working for many years before finally retiring in 2005 to travel, plan trips to Las Vegas, Disneyland and Disney World, Hawaii, Foxwoods, Plainridge and Mohegan Sun.

An active member of Sacred Heart Church of the Divine Mercy Parish in Quincy, Rosemarie was a tireless volunteer and fundraiser for many church causes along with her husband, Henry. She was a talented craftsman and designed many ribbons, bows and bridal veils to give away to friends and family over the years. She served as Past President of Milton Ladies Auxillary unit 114, and was a member of the Cyril P. Morrisette Post of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, unit 294.

She was the loving and devoted Bride of Henry P. “Hank” Bradley, with whom she was preparing to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their nuptials this month. Cherished mother of Helena R. Hood and her husband Peter J. of Hull and Annette M. Bradley of Quincy. Devoted grandmother of John “Jack” Hood. Dear sister of the late Frank P. Muscato, and sister in law of Maureen Muscato of Carver, Joan Abban of Quincy, Helen “Micki” LeMoine of Florida as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Visiting Hours Friday, August 6, 2021 from 4:00—7:00pm inside Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St., North Quincy. Funeral Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 beginning at 9:30 a.m. from the Divine Mercy Chapel of Sacred Heart Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am inside the Sanctuary of Sacred Heart Church. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West St, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell MA 02061 or to Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St., North Quincy, MA 02171.