Rosemarie Mahoney, 82

Rosemarie (Arciprete) Mahoney of Marshfield, passed away on March 28, 2024, surrounded by the family she cherished. She was 82.

Rosemarie was the daughter of the late Genio D. and Frances (Marella) Arcipete. She was raised in Quincy and spent most of her life here before moving to Marshfield. Rosemarie was a graduate of North Quincy High School Class of 1959, it was there she met the love of her life Brian P. Mahoney, Sr. and together they raised their family in Quincy. Proud of her Italian heritage, Rosemarie was a wonderful homemaker and fabulous cook. She took great pride in preparing meals for her family.

She was an avid New England Patriots fan. The foundation of her life was her family, especially her grandson Brian. She thoroughly enjoyed attending all his activites, she was so very proud of him. Rosemarie will be remembered as a warm and caring woman, who adored her family. Although, they are heart broken at her loss, however they feel grateful for all the blessing she brought into their lives.

The beloved wife of 59 years to the late Brian P. Mahoney, Sr. Devoted mother of Brian P. Mahoney, Jr. (QPB) and his wife Karen of Marshfield and Sean R. Mahoney of Marshfield. Cherished Grammy to Brian P. Mahoney III of Duxbury. Loving sister of Genio R. Arciprete of Belmont and Louise F. Brown of Abington and the late Richard Arciprete. Rosemarie is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on April 5th, Friday 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rosemarie may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences