Rosemarie O’Rourke

Rosemarie (Johnston) O’Rourke of Weymouth, former longtime resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Monday June 1, 2020.

Born in Quincy, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas Johnston and Marianna (Culbert). Rosemarie was the beloved wife of the late John T. O’Rourke, and the devoted mother of Stephen J. O’Rourke of Weymouth, Karen M. Milligan and her husband Derek of SC, and the late Kathy Eckland and Timothy O’Rourke. She was the proud grandmother of Matthew and Michelle Eckland, Derek O’Rourke, Christopher, Kevin, and DeeJay Milligan, and was the loving great-grandmother of Ryan and Kathleen Eckland, and Lily Milligan. Rosemarie was the sister of the late Charles and James Johnston, and Mary T. Connolly.

Rosemarie was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Weymouth and was a retiree of New England Telephone. She also worked for Hallmark Cards in Weymouth.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10 o’clock on Monday June 8 in St. Joseph’s Church, Quincy. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Rosemarie’s memory to Smile Train, 633 Third Avenue 9th Floor, New York NY 10017 or visit smiletrain.org, or St. Joseph’s Parish 550 Washington Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

