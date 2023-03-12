Rosemary Lyons, 92

Rosemary (McMenamin) Lyons, of Quincy, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. She was 92.

She was born in Moneen, Co. Donegal, Ireland on January 1, 1931 and was the daughter of the late William and Catherine (Diver) McMenamin.

Rosemary had a way of making everyone feel special. She loved a visit or a telephone call, and always kept in touch with everyone. Rosemary took very good care of all the people she loved, especially the children; and was Grammie to them all. She will be deeply missed by all the lives she touched.

Rosemary was the beloved wife of 57 years to the late Joseph F. Lyons. She was the devoted mother of Maureen E. Lyons of Quincy, the late Joseph W. Lyons, MBTA Police, formerly of Maine and his former wife Deanna Mortimer of Carver, Daniel T. Lyons and his wife Susan of Quincy, and Rita M. Calio and her husband Vincent of Foxboro. Rosemary was the loving grandmother of William, Michael, Caitlyn, and Elizabeth Lyons, Christopher and Erin Calio. She was the doting great grandmother of Bailey, William, Benjamin, and Hadley Lyons. Rosemary was predeceased by her eleven siblings, and is lovingly remembered by her many cherished nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends here and at home in Ireland.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Thursday, March 16, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosemary’s name may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Clinical & Translational Research Unit (ACTRU) and mailed to Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or made online at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate; please be sure to indicate that the gift is a tribute gift in memory of Rosemary.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.