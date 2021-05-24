Rosina Aiello, 88

Rosina (Maudente) Aiello, age 88, a longtime resident of Braintree, died peacefully, Saturday, May 22, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Rosina was born in Palermiti, Italy, to the late Giuseppe and Christina (Giampa) Maudente. Raised and educated there, she immigrated to the United States at the age of fourteen with her mother, arriving in New York City. She lived in Boston’s North End and Worcester for several years before moving to Braintree in 1968.

Rosina and her late husband, Alfredo, were the founders of Alfredo Aiello Italian Foods, Inc. of Quincy.

She loved cooking and travelling and enjoyed trips to Italy to visit relatives and friends. Most of all, Rosina was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren, actively supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for fifty-three years of the late Alfredo Aiello. Devoted mother of Peter B. Aiello and his wife Sara of Hingham, Rosanna Aiello of Braintree, and Pasqualino A. “Lino” Aiello and his wife Kaitlyn of Braintree. Loving grandmother of Marc and his wife Rachel, Cara and her fiancé Andrew Stevenson, Ella, and Jack. Cherished great grandmother of Isabel. She was predeceased by her sister, Assunta “Susie” Tripodi. Dear aunt of Maria Tripodi of Braintree, Joseph Tripodi and his wife Lynne of Wakefield. Rosina is also survived by many cousins and relatives both here and in Italy.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, May 27, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Friday, May 28, at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Rosina’s memory may be made to the Daughters of Mary Nazareth, c/o Mother Olga at Saint Joseph of Nazareth Convent, P.O. Box 690789, Quincy, MA 02269.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.