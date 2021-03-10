Roy Chappell 67, of Quincy passed away March 7, 2021.

Son of the late Raymond and Toshiko Chappell. Brother of Raymond Chappell Jr. of Hanover, Donald Chappell of Braintree and the late Benjamin Chappell.

Roy was born in Sapporo, Japan and later moved to the U.S. He attended Northe Bennett Street Industrial School in Boston and became a chef. He was an avid sports fan and loved to play the lottery. He enjoyed being outdoors, he was a Scoutmaster of Troop 19 in Dorchester from 1972 to 1974. He loved lounging in the yard or on the porch with his cat Nono.

Roy was known to always have a smile on his face.

A private service for Roy will take place March 12 at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

