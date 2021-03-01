Roy J. Berggren, 82

Roy J. Berggren, age 82, of Quincy, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully, Wednesday, February 24, 2021, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Roy was born in Medford, to the late Roy N. and Margaret V. (Dunn) Berggren. He attended Boston Trade School. He resided in Braintree for forty years, and spent the last ten years living in Quincy.

Roy was a sheet metal worker and proud member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 17 for sixty-two years.

He was a member of the Neighborhood Club of Quincy, the Weymouth Elks, and the Viking Club of Braintree.

Beloved husband for fifty-one years of Maureen P. (Cooney) Berggren. Roy is also survived by his daughter, Kimberley A. Quinn and her husband Gregory of Braintree. Their children, Logan J. Quinn and Kiley M. Quinn, are Roy’s loving grandchildren. Roy’s son, John Berggren, lives with his partner David Bell in Cary, N.C. Brother of Joyce A. Fitzgerald of East Bridgewater and the late William N. Berggren. Roy was also blessed with many loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Saturday, March 6, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

For those who wish, donations in Roy’s memory may be made to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.