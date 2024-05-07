‘Rumble At The Rink’ Boxing Tournament Saturday At Quincy Youth Arena

Granite Chin Promotions has finalized this Saturday night’s (May 11) “Rumble at the Rink” pro card, featuring an innovative “Granite Chin Box Off” tournament, plus a pair of competitive title fights and entertaining supporting bouts, at Quincy Youth Arena in Quincy.

All the action will be streamed live on www.bxngtv.com.

The one-night “Granite Chin Box Off” tournament will headline “Rumble at the Rink,” which will benefit Quincy Youth Hockey, as a quartet of tough, entertaining New England super middleweight fighters – Lynn’s (MA) James “Pitbull” Perkins (13-1-1, 9 KOs), Swansea’s (MA) Anthony “The Gentle Savage” Andreozzi (5-3, 2 KOs), Dorchester’s (MA) Bernard Joseph (7-1-1, 5 KOs), and Barrington’s (ME) Ryan Clark (4-5, 2 KOs) – who will be matched (in a blind draw at the weigh in) in three-round bouts (4th round of sudden death if needed in case of a draw) early in the evening with the two winners advancing to the five-round main event (6th round of sudden death in the event of a draw) to determine the inaugural champion.

In the six-round, co-featured event, undefeated Irish boxer Thomas “The Kid” O’Toole (9-0, 6 KOs) takes on dangerous Russell Kimber (2-1, 1 KO), of Peabody (MA), for the vacant Massachusetts Light Heavyweight Championship. O’Toole, fighting out of Braintree (MA) by way of Galway (IRE), was a 2019 Irish National Champion. Kimber has fighting in his blood as the son and nephew of multiple world kickboxing champions.

United States Boxing Federation (USBF) Middleweight Champion Julien “Black Dragon” Baptiste (6-4, 3 KOs), fighting out of Woburn (MA), will defend his title against New Hampshire challenger Ricky Ford (5-1-2, 3 KOs) in a six-round bout that has the potential to be the Fight of the Night.

Promising welterweight prospect Joe Bush, a 2023 New England Golden Gloves Tournament from Marshfield (MA), faces North Carolina’s Tracey Coppedge (0-2) in a four-round clash that promises non-stop action from the opening bell until its conclusion.

Medford junior middleweight “Iron” Greg Bono (3-1-1, 2 KOs) will bring his throng of supporters, including many of his fellow union Ironworkers, for a throw-down with Tymar Miles (0-1) in a four-rounder.

Popular Scituate (MA) fighter Kevin “Big Gulp” Nagle (7-0, 7 KOs) puts his undefeated record on the line in his expected toughest test to date versus his Brazilian opponent, Marcelo “Queixada” Leonardo Da Silva (23-6, 18 KOs).

And gifted Jonathan de Pina (13-2, 6 KOs), of Dorchester (MA), will be showcased in a six-round match against veteran Tyrone “Hands of Stone” Luckey (16-23-4, 12 KOs). Pina captured a gold medal at the 2018 New England Golden Gloves Tournament.

Canadian super lightweight Thomas Blumenfeld, a 2019 Canadian National Champion, meets pro-debuting Igor Santos in a four-rounder.

Card subject to change.

Tickets are on sale to purchase at www.granite-chin-promotions.ticketleap.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m., first bout at 7 p.m.