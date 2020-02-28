Russell A. Forte, 77, of Quincy passed away on February 27, 2020.

Devoted husband of Julie (Merson) Forte of Quincy. Loving father of the late Russell Forte and stepfather of Amy DeAngelis and her husband Michael of Belchertown. Brother of Susan Forte of Boston. Dedicated grandfather of Ryan and Leah Forte of Quincy and Chloe DeAngelis of Belchertown.

Lifelong resident of Quincy. Mr. Forte served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was part of the Marine Corps League at William R. Caddy Detachment and also a member of the VFW. He loved being on the water, fishing and maintaining his vegetable and flower gardens. He loved nature and knew all sorts of bird ornithology.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Graveside Service on Monday March 2nd at 11am at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, 20 Sea St. in Quincy.

