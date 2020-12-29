Russell F. Dupuis, Sr., 93

Russell F. Dupuis, Sr., age 93, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Friday, December 25, 2020 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Russ was born in Central Falls, R.I. He was proud of his Catholic education, having graduated from La Salle Academy in Providence, R.I.

Russ was proud to have served in the United States Navy during World War II and after leaving the military, he settled in Quincy where he lived for over seventy years.

Russ was employed in the railroad industry for over forty-five years. He began his career with the New York, New Haven & Hartford Railroad, and the Old Colony Railroad as a conductor. Over the years he had also worked for Penn Central, Conrail, Boston & Maine railroads as a train-master and eventually retired as a supervisor with the MBTA at South Station; he was the last surviving conductor of the original Greenbush railway line.

Russ was an active life member and chaplain of the Braintree DAV Chapter 29 for many years where he and his late wife, Jody, enjoyed many friendships and good times. He was also a member of the Braintree American Legion Post 86.

Russ was a talented carpenter and loved making clocks for his family and friends. He enjoyed spending summers on Cape Cod and family cookouts. Most of all, he was dedicated to his family, especially to his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for sixty-two years of the late Jody A (Mirra) Dupuis. Devoted father of Russell F. Dupuis, Jr. and his wife Patrice of East Bridgewater, Lisa C. DeAngelo and her husband Domenic of East Bridgewater, Dawne M. Megnia and her husband James of Marshfield, and Denise L. DuPuis of Quincy. Loving grandfather of eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

In light of current events, funeral services are private. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy and entombment, with military honors, will take place at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Russ touched many people in his lifetime with his charity, love, and enthusiasm (“all aboard!!”); he will be deeply missed by all. For those who wish, donations in Russell’s memory may be made to the Braintree DAV Chapter 29, 788 Liberty Street, Braintree, MA 02184.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.