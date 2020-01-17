Decorated WWII Veteran Russell G. Erikson Passes Away At Age 97

Russell G. Erikson, age 97, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Friday, January 17, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Russell was born in Quincy, to the late John A. and Anna (Gustafson) Erikson. He was raised and educated in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1940, where he was an outstanding hockey player. He later received an associate’s degree form Norwich University.

He was a well-known South Shore carpenter and was associated with his family’s construction business, the John A. Erikson and Sons Company of Quincy, for over fifty-five years.

Russell was a highly decorated World War II veteran. He served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a pilot of a B-24 Liberator in the 44th Heavy Bombardment Group with the 8th Air Force. He participated in the Rhineland, Central Europe and Ardennes campaigns and flew thirty-three combat missions.

He received two Distinguished Flying Crosses, Air Medal with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal and Legion of Honor Medal from France.

Russell’s B-24 Liberator, “Louisiana Belle,” is preserved in a museum on Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport, Louisiana.

He was recently honored, along with thirty other World War II veterans, by the City of Quincy on Dec. 7, the 78th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, in recognition of their sacrifice and dedicated service to our country.

Russell was an avid golfer and hockey fan. He enjoyed the Bruins and was a proud member of the Quincy High School Hockey Hall of Fame. As a young man, he was an excellent water skier. He was a longtime active member of Saint Mary’s Parish in West Quincy.

Beloved husband for sixty-three years of the late Beverly M. (Johnson) Erikson. Devoted father of Ronald S. Erikson and his wife Gloria of Marshfield, Russell D. Erikson and his wife Phyllis of Duxbury, Peter W. Erikson and his wife Anita of Arizona, Mark S. Erikson and Maureen Wilson of Cape Coral, Fla., Chris M. Erikson and his wife Karen of Winchester and Sheryl A. Erikson of Quincy. He is survived by ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and was the grandfather of the late Molly McGilvray.

The last of three siblings, Russell was pre-deceased by Constance Johnson and John Stanley Erikson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Tuesday, January 21st at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy at 10 o’clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the funeral home on Monday 4 – 7 p.m. Interment with military honors at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Russell’s memory may be made to the Quincy High School Hockey Hall of Fame, Inc., 18 Sea Street, No. Weymouth, MA 02191

