Russell M. D’Angelo, of Quincy, died July 5, 2022.

Russ adored his family and they gave him such joy. His faith was very important to him as well. He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II and earned 4 bronze stars. Russ worked as the former Vice President of Fratus Pontiac of Quincy and retired from Tom O’Brien Auto, who bought Fratus. He was a member of the Bryant Post and the Squantum and Wollaston Yacht Club. He enjoyed keeping up his home, boating, and Family Time. After retirement, he worked on many little projects, hosting guests with Beautiful Mother, making the “Best Omelets Sunday Brunch” and Wednesdays for the Chanticleers at The Red Parrot. He was a member of Hull Men’s Bowling league, and looked forward to his time with the Card Sharks at Dunkin’ Donuts. Russ was a strong, talented, loving, and caring man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Beloved husband of the late Mae D’Angelo. Beautiful father of Richard D’Angelo of Quincy, and Beatrice of Hull, and the late Russell M. D’Angelo, Jr. and his surviving wife Beth Worley and the late Donnamae Roby and her surviving husband Lee. Cherished brother of the late Raymond D’Angelo, Eleanor Pestilli, Paul and Robert D’Angelo, and Dora Cosenza. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 11 AM Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 12 PM. Burial in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Russell may be made to American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.