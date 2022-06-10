Russell Park To Close For Two Months

By SCOTT JACKSON

Part of a Quincy Center roadway will be closed for two months this summer as work continues on a pair of nearby developments.

A portion of Russell Park will be closed starting on June 27 through approximately Sept. 2, the developer, FoxRock Properties, announced in a message to the community.

“We evaluated the possibility of keeping a portion of the street open to thru traffic, but it would have resulted in numerous changes to the traffic pattern over the course of the summer, which would be less safe and create other issues such as an increased roadwork duration by approximately 50 percent,” the company wrote.

“The street closure will allow our team to safely move between the two buildings, perform utility work in the street and make traffic improvements to the road without intermittent shutdowns and closures. It will also significantly reduce non-local traffic down Russell Park. We currently anticipate that this will be the only time this type of prolonged closure will be necessary.”

The street will be closed between roughly 18 Russell Park and Hancock Street, the developer said. Vehicles traveling toward Hancock Street on Russell Park (westbound) will perform a U-turn where the median currently breaks. Vehicles traveling from Hancock Street will need to use Whitney Road or alternate routes to access Russell Park.

The road closure is related to FoxRock’s ongoing work at 1170 Hancock St. and 1200 Hancock St., which are located on either side of Russell Park. FoxRock has dubbed the two developments Center & Stone.

The company plans to restore the two-story main entrance to the Masonic Temple building at 1170 Hancock St. and create a six-story addition in the rear. The existing part of the building will house a restaurant and 66 apartments will be located in the new addition.

The Masonic Temple was originally built in 1926, according to the city’s online property records. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1989. The rear portion of the building was gutted by a four-alarm fire in 2013.

The property at 1200 Hancock St. was formerly home to a Citizens Bank branch, which was demolished earlier this spring. In its place, FoxRock will construct a six-story building with 135 apartments and 3,700 square feet of retail space.

The former Citizens Bank building was constructed in 1974. It had been home to the Quincy Savings Bank before the company was acquired by Citizens Bank.

A total of 234 parking spaces are included in FoxRock’s plans for the two sites on Hancock Street.

The work at 1170 Hancock St. is slated for completion in the fall of 2023, the company said in its update, and the whole project will be finished by early 2024.