Ruth A. Briggs

Ruth A (MacArthur) Briggs, of Hingham, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Sunrise of Cohasset.

Ruth was born in Quincy on April 23, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Harvey and Mildred (Saxild) MacArthur. Ruth’s family meant the world to her. She was the beloved wife of the late Karl Briggs. Ruth is survived by her children: K Douglas Briggs (Claudia Sorgi), Steven Briggs (Michelle), and Nancy Reynolds (Bill). She was the loving grandmother of Nelson Briggs (Katrina Wigzell), Cecilia Briggs (James Moran), Colin Briggs, Evan Briggs, Katie Dillon (Bobby), Sarah Reynolds, and John Reynolds. She is also survived by three great grandchildren with one on the way. Ruth was the sister of the late Constance Thompson (Bud).

Ruth grew up in Braintree and attended Thayer Academy. She attended Tufts University where she met her husband, Karl. After graduating she became a Braintree elementary school teacher. Ruth took time off from teaching and raised her children in Hingham. When her children were older she obtained a master’s degree in special education and at the age of forty-six returned to teaching in Hingham.

Ruth touched many people’s lives with her kindness, generosity and warm-heartedness and will be missed very much.

Her hobbies included reading, skiing, golfing and knitting. She enjoyed gardening at her home in Hingham and New London, New Hampshire. She loved to travel and even had the opportunity to join the Garden Club and St. John’s Church on a special trip to St. John’s sister parish in Hingham, England.

Ruth volunteered for many organizations, including the South Shore Hospital, Road to Recovery, Wellspring, Meals on Wheels and St. John’s Church. You could find her at the South Shore Hospital gift shop on most Thursday afternoons.

Ruth’s family would like to thank all the Home Instead caregivers for all the love and support they showed her and also Pat who cared for both Ruth and her husband Karl during their last years.

Visiting hours are private.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ruth’s funeral service on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s the Evangelist Church, 172 Main St., Hingham, MA 02043.

Ruth will be interred privately at St. John’s at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Ruth’s name to the Multiple Sclerosis Association https://www.nationalmssociety.org/ or Wellspring https://wellspringmultiservice.org/.

See www.Keohane.com for online condolences and directions.