Ruth A. Knowles, 92

Ruth A. (Parsons) Knowles, age 92, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Dr. Ruth McLain Hospice Home in Braintree.

Born in Quincy, to the late Theodore N. and Alma (Landry) Parsons, Ruth was raised there and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1946. She remained involved with her high school reunion committee, eventually becoming the chairperson until 2010. She loved to design invitations with cute poems and jingles. She was proud of her city and lived in Quincy until 2017. She was also a summer resident of Wareham for many years.

Ruth was a longtime active member of the Quincy Point Congregational Church and enjoyed gardening, music, playing the piano and organ, knitting and crocheting. She had a talent for sewing beautiful clothing.

Before Ruth’s marriage in 1949, she worked as a model for Kay Jewelers in Quincy Center. In 1968, she served as a volunteer at 1000 Southern Artery Senior Citizen Housing Center in Quincy Point, where in 1970 she became administrative assistant to the executive director. In 1980, she was named assistant treasurer, a role in which she continued until her retirement in 1996. She enjoyed her twenty-eight years there, was well-loved, and cultivated many friendships. She especially enjoyed and looked forward to Monday night bingo where she and her late husband, Bill, facilitated the games for many years.

Most of all, she was devoted to her family, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife of the late William A. Knowles, Lieutenant, Quincy Police Department, Retired. Devoted mother of Donald R. Knowles and his wife Sharon of Tuftonboro, N.H, and Janet R. Knowles of Rockland.

Loving grandmother of Jennifer A. Ivil and her husband Matthew of Hingham, Hayley E. Knowles of Dorchester, Jamie K. Ramondi and her husband Daniel of Stoughton, and Sarah M. Hughes and her husband Andrew of Brooklyn Heights, N.Y.

Cherished great-grandmother of Emily and Greg Porter, Abigail, Ella, and Olivia Ivil, all of Hingham, Daniel and Gianna Ramondi of Stoughton, and Andrew James “AJ” Hughes of Brooklyn Heights, N.Y.

Dear sister-in-law of Stanley Knowles and Catherine Curtin, both of Quincy. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Norma Peterson and Donald Parsons.

At the request of the family, funeral services are private. Interment will take place at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Memorial donations may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or by visiting oldcolonyhospice.org.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy.