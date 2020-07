Funeral services for Ruth E. (Langbort) Arons of Attleboro, formerly of Quincy and Weymouth, were private.

Mrs. Aron died June 27.

Beloved wife of the late Morton Arons. Loving mother of Howard Arons of Canton. Proud grandmother of Amanda and Zachary.

Memorial donations may be made to the National Rosacea Society, 196 James St., Barrington, IL 60010.

Funeral arrangements were made by Brezniak Funeral Directors.