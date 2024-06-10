Ruth E. Doyle

Ruth Evelyn Morrison Doyle died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 4th, 2024.

Ruth was born to Alfred Hugh Morrison and Cecelia May Morrison on September 19th, 1929 in New York. Her siblings included Joan, Alfred, Ronald, and Kenneth. She was predeceased by her parents, siblings, and her daughter, Pamela Doyle.

Ruth started her family in Quincy after moving to Massachusetts in her teenage years from New York City. She leaves behind seven of her children and their spouses: Joan Harris of Brockton, MA; John Doyle & his wife Karen Doyle of Manassas, VA; Judith Guppy of Brockton MA; Karen Doyle & her husband Daniel Dowcett of Reading, MA; Brenda Flaherty of Quincy, MA; Steven Doyle & his wife Lori Doyle of Quincy, MA; and Sandra Plant of Abington, MA. She was a loving Nana to 23 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was also Aunt to many nieces and nephews, including Linda Morrison Grimmett who was always there to help her with anything, anytime. She also leaves behind her beloved cat Harrison (Blackie), who loved to nap on her lap any time of day.

Ruth earned her GED in 1979 and went on to receive her Associate’s degree from Quincy College in 1983–the same year that her youngest daughter graduated high school. She was very proud of these accomplishments. Ruth worked at Long Island Hospital in Boston and then Mattapan Hospital until her retirement. She was very active in her parish at Saint Boniface Church, volunteering for bingo and other community events. She also spent many years involved with QCAP, helping to improve the lives of her neighbors and the underprivileged in Quincy.

Ruth was well known for her crocheting; her work was true craftsmanship and artistry. She donated her creations to nursing homes and veterans, made blankets, cloaks, hats, mittens, etc. for family members who asked, and was always making baby blankets for all the new babies that were born to so many who knew her. She leaves behind many skeins of yarn as she loved to always have some on hand. One thing many of us will miss are the cards that appeared on every birthday & holiday. She knew every person’s birthday that she ever knew in her life and made sure to always get a card to her loved ones, no matter the holiday or occasion.

Ruth will be missed dearly by her family and the friends who knew her best. We know she is now at peace as she lived a wonderful life of 94 years with so many stories to tell. “Whatever!”