Ruth Elizabeth (Farrell) McDermott 08-30-1931 – 02-16-2022.

Ruth Elizabeth (Farrell) McDermott, of Vero Beach, FL. formerly of Milton, joined her beloved husband and business partner, Harold J. “Harry” McDermott, in eternal life on February 16, 2022. She has also joined her darling son, Michael, and her dear parents, Alice and Anthony Farrell. Ruth leaves behind her cherished and devoted children, Harold “Jay” McDermott Jr and Tracey A. McDermott-Styles both of Quincy, formerly of Hingham, her treasured grandson, Michael A. Styles of Weymouth and her former son-in-law Al Styles of Weymouth. She also leaves her loved siblings, Margaret Griffin of Chestnut Hill, Alice Malheiro (Jaime Malheiro) of Sarasota, FL., and Joseph Farrell of Randolph and Bradenton, FL., and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ruth’s devotion, vibrance, true grit, and business sense will be sorely missed by her family and all who were blessed to call her a friend. She was rightly labeled “a woman ahead of her time”, a role model, and mentor to many as the owner and operator, for 35 years, of Ruth E. McDermott Real Estate of Milton. She inspired and helped many to achieve the American Dream of home ownership and investment. Her volunteer and charity work most notably included her role as The President of the Greater Boston Board of Realtors and years of service to The March of Dimes and The Milton Women’s Club. Over the years Ruth made many fond memories with family and friends at The Wollaston Golf Club, The Neighborhood Club of Quincy, and The Vero Beach Yacht Club.

In semiretirement, Ruth continued to manage her investments and multiple renovation projects up until the last month of her life. Her kind heart and considerable philanthropy served many – she could always be counted on to help when catastrophe struck.

Ruth met both her Lung Cancer diagnosis and the loss of her husband in 2018 with God given grace and dignity. She waged a noble battle with a positive attitude and lived every day to the fullest, once again setting a stellar example for all, especially her offspring.

The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to the staff at The Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and The Indian River VNA-Hospice of Vero Beach.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at Saint Elizabeth’s Church at 350 Reedsdale Rd., Milton on Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m. (interment of Ruth and Harry to follow at Milton Cemetery).

In lieu of flowers, a gift in her memory may be made to The Boston Food Bank or a charity of your choice.

